Pep Guardiola Can Take Me To Next Level – Kyle Walker Delights With Man City Move

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of full-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, with the defender feeling Pep Guardiola can push his game to the next level.



The England international has put pen to paper on a contract until the summer of 2022 with Guardiola's men and strengthens the Spaniard's full-back options after Manchester City lost out on Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain.











Manchester City have not disclosed the sum paid for Walker, but it is believed to be around the £50m mark.



Walker says he is delighted to join the Citizens and believes that he can learn much under former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Guardiola.





" I am thrilled to be signing for City and can’t wait to get started", the defender told his new club's official site.

"Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."



The 27-year-old defender made a total of 228 appearances for Tottenham during the course of his stay at the north London giants.



Walker helped Spurs to finish second in the Premier League last term and the Citizens will hope the defender can kick on to the next level at the Etihad Stadium.

