Real Madrid Won’t Match PSG’s Monster Wage Offer To Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are not willing to match Paris Saint-Germain’s salary offer for Arsenal and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe.



The 18-year-old striker is the most coveted young talent this summer, with some of the biggest clubs in Europe jostling to snare him away from Monaco in the current window.











He has attracted interest from the Premier League with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City interested in him, but PSG and Real Madrid are believed to be leading the chase.



The Parisians have already held multiple rounds of talks with the player’s entourage and are believed to be offering him wages to the tune of €12m per season.





Real Madrid are believed to be the favorites in the chase because of Mbappe’s preference for a move to the Bernabeu, but according to Spanish daily AS, the European champions are not in favour of matching PSG’s wage offer for the youngster.

The Spanish giants are only willing to offer him a contract worth around €7m per season and believe an exorbitant salary for the young Frenchman could have an effect on dressing room harmony.



Real Madrid are not worried about Monaco’s huge asking price, but have made it clear that they won’t match the salary PSG are willing to part with to lure Mbappe to the Parc des Princes.



There are fears inside the Real Madrid offices that they could lose out on Mbappe in the manner in which they lost out to Manchester United for Paul Pogba when the European champions refused to match the wage offer from the Premier League giants.

