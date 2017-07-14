Rennes Considering Swoop For Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes are considering making a move for Newcastle United midfield target Ryad Boudebouz this summer.



The attacking midfielder has been widely linked with a move away from Montpellier, but so far the club are yet to attract any concrete interest in him.











Newcastle have been keen on the Algerian and there are also suggestions that Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen are considering moves for the player during the summer window.



However, nothing concrete is yet to land on Montpellier’s table, but that could change soon as according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Rennes are seriously considering signing him.





Rennes are already in discussions to sign Giovanni Sio and Pedro Mendes from Montpellier and are interested in bringing up Boudebouz’s name in talks with the south coast club.

The Ligue 1 outfit are yet to probe the player about the possibility of signing, but Rennes are keen to test the waters with regards to taking Boudebouz from Montpellier.



The club have suggested in recent weeks that they could water down their financial demands for the attacking midfielder and a deal could happen for a fee of around €10m to €12m.

