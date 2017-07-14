XRegister
14/07/2017 - 23:20 BST

Serie A Club In Talks With Stoke City To Sign Giannelli Imbula

 




Torino are in talks to sign Giannelli Imbula from Stoke City. 

The Serie A outfit have noted Imbula's availability this summer and are moving to take the former FC Porto man to Italy.




Stoke have admitted that Imbula's time at the club has not worked as expected and are looking to offload him in the transfer window.

According to Sky Italia, Torino have submitted a loan bid with a purchase option set at the €12m mark for Imbula.
 


But Stoke are not keen to let Imbula head to Italy for the season with no guarantee Torino will buy him at the end of the loan spell.

As such the Potters want the loan to contain an obligation to buy, which would mean Torino would be compelled to buy Imbula next summer for a set price.

Stoke are looking to earn around €18m from Torino for Imbula.

With no agreement yet between he two clubs, talks are continuing as common ground is sought.
 