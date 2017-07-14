This Is What Loris Karius Did That Impressed Me – Liverpool Legend Following Wigan Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend David Fairclough has been left encouraged by how Loris Karius showed sweeper 'keeper abilities in the Reds' 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic on Friday evening.



Karius, who lost his spot in the Liverpool starting eleven last season to Simon Mignolet, was handed a run-out in the friendly at the DW Stadium by boss Jurgen Klopp.











While on occasion he looked rusty, Fairclough was pleased with how Karius came off his line at pace and showed an ability to operate as a sweeper 'keeper.



The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: "One thing that impresses me about Karius though is how quick he comes off the line.





" As a so-called sweeper 'keeper he's superb. His positioning is great on that", the Reds legend continued.

"And that was something I picked up on tonight."



Following the friendly at Wigan, Liverpool head to Hong Kong to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy, with Crystal Palace first up for the Reds next Wednesday afternoon.



Karius will be looking to make an impact on the trip to the Far East as he seeks to press his case to be Klopp's number 1.

