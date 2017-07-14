This Is Why He Rejected Manchester City – Agent of Turkish Paulo Dybala

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma bound Cengiz Under’s agent has claimed that the young Turkey international rejected overtures from Manchester City because the Premier League club wanted to loan him out rather than give him opportunities to shine next season.



The 19-year-old Turkey winger, who has been dubbed the Turkish Paulo Dybala, has been the subject of furious speculation this summer, with Manchester City and Manchester United believed to be interested in him.











Manchester City made a real push for him and even sent officials to Turkey to hold talks with his club side Basaksehir, but the Turkish club agreed a fee with Roma for the youngster.



Under arrived in Italy on Friday morning to undergo a medical with Roma and his agent explained the reasons why the youngster decided to move to Italy rather than accept an offer from Manchester City.





Omer Uzun, the player’s agent, revealed that Roma sporting director Monchi had a clear plan for integrating Under into the first team squad next season, but Manchester City wanted to loan him out to Freiburg in Germany.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he said: “For the boy and Basaksehir, Roma represented the best project.



“Monchi has been a determining factor in our choice.



"We were reassured about their desire to focus on Cengiz immediately, which was not the case with City.



“They wanted to take him and turn him over to Freiburg.”



Uzun insists he is confident that Under will play enough games next season and added: “Roma will play 50 or 60 games next season.



“They wanted Cengiz and made an important presentation to help us make our decision.”

