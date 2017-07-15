Brazilian Left-Back Reveals Liverpool Amongst Over Ten Clubs To Contact His Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked full-back Dalbert has revealed that Liverpool enquired about him with his agent this summer, but the Brazilian still wants to join Inter Milan.



The 23-year-old defender is trying to push through a move from Nice after a good season in French football where he helped the club to finish third in Ligue 1 and qualify for Champions League football.











Arsenal have been linked with a move for him, despite signing Sead Kolasinac, but Inter are the ones who are doing all the running at the moment for the player and are working hard to reach an agreement over a fee with Nice.



The Ligue 1 club are holding out for more money and Dalbert has made a personal intervention to push through a transfer, insisting that he wants to join the Nerazzurri this summer.





He also added more than ten clubs, including Liverpool, contacted his agent to discuss a transfer for him; the Reds are in need of a left-back.

Dalbert was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “More than ten European clubs contacted my agent; amongst them are Liverpool and Inter Milan.



“Inter made an undeniable offer for me and Nice and I think we will have a favourable outcome for all the parties.



“I am counting on the understanding of the leaders and it was a difficult decision, but I am sure when I say that I want a new project.”



He has a contract until 2021 with Nice.

