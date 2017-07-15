Chelsea Set For Disappointment In Striker Pursuit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have enquired about the possibility of signing Gonzalo Higuain this summer, but Juventus are expected to knock back any offer from the Premier League champions.



After missing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United this summer, Chelsea are desperately searching for a new striker with Diego Costa expected to leave the club.











Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti are on their radar, but it seems Antonio Conte is planning to raid his former club Juventus for an option this summer.



According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Chelsea officials touched base with Juventus CEO Giuseppe Morata earlier this month to enquire about the possibility of signing Higuain.





It has been claimed that Chelsea are even preparing a €100m offer for the Argentine hitman, but it seems Juventus have no plans to sell the striker this summer.

The Italian champions are expected to knock back any incoming bid for the player and have made it clear that they won’t be selling their top target man ahead of the start of the new season.



Juventus paid a whopping €90m to snare him away from Napoli last year and have no plans to offload Higuain, who scored 32 goals in all competitions last season.



The 29-year-old has a contract until 2021 with Juventus.

