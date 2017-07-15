XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/07/2017 - 21:08 BST

Fresh Impetus Added To Chase For Leeds United’s Giuseppe Bellusci

 




Newly promoted Serie B side Cremonese have made contact over signing Giuseppe Bellusci from Leeds United, but Greek giants PAOK Salonika are currently in pole position in the chase for the defender. 

Bellusci has been told he has no future at Leeds despite still having a year left to run of his reportedly close to £14,000 per week contract at Elland Road.




His representatives are now working overtime in a bid to find a new club for their client and have already held a meeting in Germany with PAOK officials.

And the Greek side are booking in a second meeting as they attempt to take Bellusci to Greece.
 


There is competition for Bellusci though and according to Italian outlet Cuore Grigo Rosso, Cremonese have made direct contact over signing Bellusci.

Cremonese are aware that PAOK currently have the lead in the race, but they are still putting themselves in the mix.

Bellusci turned out in Serie A last season with Empoli and signing the experienced centre-back would be seen as a coup for Cremonese as they look to make their mark in Serie B next term.
 