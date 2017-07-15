Fresh Impetus Added To Chase For Leeds United’s Giuseppe Bellusci

Follow @insidefutbol





Newly promoted Serie B side Cremonese have made contact over signing Giuseppe Bellusci from Leeds United, but Greek giants PAOK Salonika are currently in pole position in the chase for the defender.



Bellusci has been told he has no future at Leeds despite still having a year left to run of his reportedly close to £14,000 per week contract at Elland Road.











His representatives are now working overtime in a bid to find a new club for their client and have already held a meeting in Germany with PAOK officials.



And the Greek side are booking in a second meeting as they attempt to take Bellusci to Greece.





There is competition for Bellusci though and according to Italian outlet Cuore Grigo Rosso, Cremonese have made direct contact over signing Bellusci .

Cremonese are aware that PAOK currently have the lead in the race, but they are still putting themselves in the mix.



Bellusci turned out in Serie A last season with Empoli and signing the experienced centre-back would be seen as a coup for Cremonese as they look to make their mark in Serie B next term.

