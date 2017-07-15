Inter Laying Groundwork To Sign Liverpool Target Naby Keita Next Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are considering tying up a deal for Liverpool target and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita for next summer.



Liverpool have been trying hard this summer to snare the Guinea midfielder away from Leipzig, but the Bundesliga side have firmly shut the door on Keita leaving.











Inter also have their eyes on Keita and according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Serie A giants have started work on their efforts to sign the player at the end of next season.



It has been claimed that a release clause worth €55m will come into effect next summer and Inter are looking to convince the player’s representatives about a move next year.





The Nerazzurri are prepared to match the figure at the end of next season to take Keita to Italy and are working hard to reach an agreement with the player first at the moment.

Leipzig are unlikely to sell the 22-year-old midfielder this summer but Liverpool are expected to enter the chase for him again next year if there is indeed a release clause in Keita’s contract.



Inter are hopeful that they an early agreement with the midfielder’s representatives would help them to keep his other suitors at bay next summer.

