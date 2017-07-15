It’s Great – Arsenal Youngster Loving Pre-Season Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson has thanked the Gunners fans for their amazing support and hopes that he can go on to entertain the faithful even more in the future on further pre-season tours.



The 17-year-old caught the attention of the fans with his performance against Sydney FC in a friendly at the ANZ Stadium on Thursday, helping his side win the match 2-0 in the end.











The youngster on his part thanked the fans for continually voicing their support and insists that it has all been a great experience for him.



Nelson admits now he has tasted a tour he wants more and the talent hopes he can take part in more pre-season trips in future.





“It’s really good, I’m really excited”, the Arsenal academy product told his club's official website.

“The fans have been great and hopefully I go on many more."



Nelson also took time to speak about the support he has been receiving from his senior team-mates, which he insists has helped in his adaptation process.



“Sometimes it helps having other young players around.



"But I think the senior ones help me a lot as well, so it’s been really good.”

