Just Dropped Off My Apartment Key – Forward On Leaving Tottenham Hotspur This Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille forward Clinton N'Jie has revealed that he had very little in the way of discussions with Tottenham Hotspur before he left the club this summer.



Tottenham signed the Cameroonian from Lyon in 2015, but after a disappointing campaign in England, N’Jie was loaned back to French club Marseille last summer for the season.











N’Jie played more football at Marseille and the Ligue 1 club agreed to take up an option to sign him on a permanent contract this summer from the north London side.



The forward had a horror season at Tottenham where he played little football and only made 14 appearances and N’Jie admits that he had little to say to Spurs when he returned to London earlier in the summer to tie up his transfer.





The forward told L’Equipe when asked about his summer departure from Spurs: “I didn’t have any discussions with them.

“I was just in London to get a few things and return the key to my apartment.”



N’Jie scored four league goals for Marseille last season and will be hoping to push on next term in the familiar climes of French football.



He has 19 caps to his name for Cameroon and has netted six international goals.

