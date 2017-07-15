XRegister
06 October 2016

15/07/2017 - 11:30 BST

Juventus To Press Accelerator In Bid To Beat Manchester United To Nemanja Matic

 




Juventus are set to step up on their efforts to sign Manchester United target Nemanja Matic in the coming days.

The 28-year-old midfielder is set to be excluded from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of China and Singapore next week as he edges closer towards the exit door at Stamford Bridge.




Manchester United have been keen to sign the Serbian, but Chelsea are said to be unwilling to do business with their Premier League rivals after the Red Devils signed Romelu Lukaku from under their noses earlier this month.

Inter Milan are also interested in Matic, but Juventus are believed to be in pole position to sign him with Chelsea making their asking price of €45m clear to the Italian champions.
 


The midfielder is high on Juventus’ agenda at the moment as they look to add a physical presence to their squad this summer and it has been claimed the club are prepared to take him to Italy.  

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are set to press the accelerator in their pursuit of the Serbian midfielder in the coming days and look to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

It is unclear what Matic wants to do at the moment as there are suggestions that he is keen to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United but a deal looks difficult.

It remains to be seen whether he agrees to a move to Italy with Juventus this summer.
 