La Liga Club Touch Base With Aston Villa Over Midfielder

Real Betis have touched base with Aston Villa for the signature of French midfielder Jordan Veretout this summer.



Veretout spent last season on loan at Saint-Etienne and the Ligue 1 club have been keen to secure him on a permanent deal this summer but are yet to find an agreement with Aston Villa.











The Villans are prepared to sell the player as Veretout is not keen on playing in the Championship but they have kept Saint-Etienne waiting in order to attract more interest in the midfielder.



And there ploy seems to be working as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Real Betis have been in touch with Villa in order to discuss the possibility of signing Veretout.





The 24-year-old’s performances in Ligue 1 last season have not gone unnoticed and Betis are keen to understand whether there is a possibility of taking him to Spain this summer.

Veretout’s representatives are also set to meet Real Betis officials over the weekend to discuss the prospect of the midfielder joining the Spanish outfit ahead of the new season.



It remains to be seen whether Saint-Etienne look to intervene in order to keep Betis at bay and take the Frenchman back to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this summer.

