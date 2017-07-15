Lazio Book Medical For Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Leiva will undergo a medical in Italy on Monday morning ahead of his proposed move from Liverpool to Lazio.



Lazio have moved quickly for the Brazil midfielder following Lucas Biglia’s departure to AC Milan and opened talks with Liverpool to reach an agreement earlier this week.











The Serie A giants have reportedly reached an agreement over a fee with the Reds for Lucas and the midfielder is on the verge of moving to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



Lucas is expected to travel to Italy soon and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Lazio have booked a medical for the 30-year-old on Monday morning as they look to push through the deal.





Following the completion of his medical next week, the Brazilian is expected to agree the terms of a contract with Lazio and put pen to paper on an agreement that will make him a Lazio player.

The midfielder is on the verge of ending his long association with Liverpool, a club he joined in 2007 from Gremio, and is set to move to Italy this summer.



Despite turning into a bit part player under Jurgen Klopp, Lucas has racked up 346 appearances for the Reds over the last ten years.

