Leeds United Target Gives Green Light To Move To Italy

Leeds United target Mario Pasalic has given the green light to a switch to Lazio this summer.



The midfielder impressed with his performances on loan at AC Milan from Chelsea last season and a number of clubs have looked into his availability.











Leeds have been linked with Pasalic, along with La Liga side Real Betis, but it increasingly appears the Chelsea youngster has his heart set on a return to Italy.



According to Sky Italia, Pasalic has agreed in principle to join Lazio this summer.





He had been tipped to return to AC Milan earlier this summer, but the Rossoneri's big spending approach has seen the club focus on other targets.

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare will now look to find an agreement with Chelsea for Pasalic, though whether the deal will be a permanent transfer or a fresh loan is unclear.



His contract at Stamford Bridge has just a year left to run meaning if he does head out on loan he would be expected to pen a fresh deal first.

