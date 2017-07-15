Leonardo Bonucci Aiming To Convince Chelsea Target Alvaro Morata To Join AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leonardo Bonucci is trying to convince Chelsea target Alvaro Morata to join him at AC Milan this summer.



Manchester United abandoned their pursuit of Morata from Real Madrid to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton earlier this month but the striker is still attracting interest from Chelsea.











However, the Spaniard is reportedly yet to be convinced over a move to Chelsea and it has been claimed AC Milan could be back in the chase for Morata this summer.



The striker agreed personal terms with AC Milan earlier in the summer only for the Rossoneri to bow out of the race when it became clear that he could be out of their price range.





However, the Serie A giants have been keeping an eye on him and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, new AC Milan recruit Bonucci has called the striker to discuss a potential future together at the San Siro.

Morata shared a close relationship with the defender at Juventus and the 30-year-old is trying to convince the Spaniard to join him at AC Milan this summer.



The 24-year-old striker is currently with Real Madrid in the United States for their pre-season preparations and there are suggestions that Zinedine Zidane would not mind having him in his squad next term.

