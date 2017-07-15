Liverpool Can’t Play 100 Mph Every Three Days – Former Red Doubts Title Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that the Reds lack the tactical awareness needed to win the Premier League title next season as the side cannot manage to play at 100 mph every three days.



Jurgen Klopp's side finished fourth in the league last season by virtue of which they qualified for the Champions League playoff round next season, which they will have to navigate to reach the group stage.











However, the former Germany international, who played for the Reds between 1999 and 2006, insists that Klopp lacks that much needed tactical acumen which can win a team the league title.



In spite of all the pace and skill on offer at Anfield, Hamann feels that for a team playing in the top division of England tactical awareness is important and unless the Reds manage to gather that they won't be challenging for silverware.





"I think it will be very interesting how it's going to pan out", Hamann told Omnisport.

"To be perfectly honest, I don't know if they have the tactical nous, whether they've got the capabilities to play 55, 60 games the way they play and be competitive.



"I think they've got to find another way of winning games.



"You can't go at 100 miles per hour for 90 minutes every three days, it's simply not possible.



"Because other teams are too good and you need to be streetwise and you need the tactical nous about you, about them."



Another key issue for Liverpool, Hamann feels, has been their lack of consistency and the manager needs to ensure that the team can manage to cope with the pressure of the Champions League on the one hand and the league on the other.



"I think we'll find out a lot about the team and the manager this coming season.



"They did well to get in the top four, now they have to prove they can compete in the Champions League and get in the top four again."



"Because I think what has been lacking the last eight or nine years was consistency, that's why we haven't been successful, that's why we haven't won trophies.



"Hopefully they can make up for that next season."

