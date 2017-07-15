Liverpool Continue To Lurk As Serie A Side Join Race For Uruguay Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool continue to hold an interest in Genoa's left sided star Diego Laxalt, with Torino now having joined the race for the Uruguayan's signature.



Laxalt, who was taken to Europe by Inter in 2013, caught the eye with his performances for Genoa in Serie A last term.











Despite being an attacking midfielder, Genoa used Laxalt as a left winger for most of last term, though on occasion he also slotted in at left-back.



Torino are the latest side to show an interest in the 24-year-old but, according to Sky Italia, Liverpool continue to hold an interest in Laxalt.





Also keeping an eye on the situation with the Uruguayan are Schalke and Wolfsburg.

Laxalt, who only has a year left to run on his contract with the Rossoblu, turned out in 36 of Genoa's 38 Serie A games last season.



He is now closing in on 100 Serie A appearances, but has scored just six goals in the process.



Genoa initially signed Laxalt on loan from Inter, but then made the move permanent.

