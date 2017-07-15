XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/07/2017 - 23:29 BST

Liverpool Continue To Lurk As Serie A Side Join Race For Uruguay Midfielder

 




Liverpool continue to hold an interest in Genoa's left sided star Diego Laxalt, with Torino now having joined the race for the Uruguayan's signature.

Laxalt, who was taken to Europe by Inter in 2013, caught the eye with his performances for Genoa in Serie A last term.




Despite being an attacking midfielder, Genoa used Laxalt as a left winger for most of last term, though on occasion he also slotted in at left-back.

Torino are the latest side to show an interest in the 24-year-old but, according to Sky Italia, Liverpool continue to hold an interest in Laxalt.
 


Also keeping an eye on the situation with the Uruguayan are Schalke and Wolfsburg.

Laxalt, who only has a year left to run on his contract with the Rossoblu, turned out in 36 of Genoa's 38 Serie A games last season.

He is now closing in on 100 Serie A appearances, but has scored just six goals in the process.

Genoa initially signed Laxalt on loan from Inter, but then made the move permanent.
 