Lucas Leiva To Arrive In Italy On Sunday

Lucas Leiva will land in Rome on Sunday night as he closes in on a move to Lazio from Liverpool.



Lazio have reached an agreement on a fee of €6.5m with Liverpool for the Brazilian midfielder, who has a further year left to run on his contract at Anfield.











Lucas has been offered a three-year deal worth around €2.2m per year and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato,it, will land in Roma on Sunday evening.



Lazio have booked the Brazilian in for a medical on Monday as they speed towards completing the deal.





With Lucas Biglia moving to AC Milan, Lazio needed a replacement and have turned to the former Gremio midfielder.

Lucas has been at Liverpool for a decade and is currently the longest serving member of the Reds squad.



However, he has struggled for regular playing time under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and at the age of 30 is set to embark upon a new adventure in Italy.

