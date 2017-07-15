Not Going Anywhere – Monaco’s Firm Message To PSG On Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have made it clear to Paris Saint-Germain that they won’t be selling Manchester United target Fabinho this summer.



The Brazil midfielder has been on the radar of several top clubs this summer and there has been widespread speculation over his long term future at the Stade Louis II.











Atletico Madrid have reportedly been in talks with PSG and even Manchester United are said to be interested in taking him to England during the transfer window.



PSG made a concrete move for him when they slapped in a bid worth €45m earlier this month, but Monaco knocked back the offer from their Ligue 1 rivals.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, that the French champions have told PSG in no uncertain terms that they won’t be selling the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Thursday afternoon and made it clear that Fabinho is not available in the market despite all the speculation.



With Tiemoue Bakayoko on the verge of joining Chelsea, Monaco are not willing to sell any of their key players this summer and it seems Fabinho has been taken out of the shop window.

