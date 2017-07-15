PSG Didn’t Mention Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe During Monaco Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain did not mention their interest in Arsenal and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe when they met the Monaco hierarchy on Thursday afternoon.



The 18-year-old striker is the most widely courted young player this summer, with top clubs across Europe plotting to snare him away from the Ligue 1 champions.











Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be keen to land the young hotshot, but PSG and Real Madrid have done all the running in the saga so far in the transfer window.



Real Madrid are believed to be the front runners because of Mbappe’s affinity towards moving to the Bernabeu, but PSG are putting in a real effort to sign the current star of French football.





They have had multiple meetings with the player’s entourage to discuss a transfer to the Parc des Princes, but they did not mention him in their meeting with Monaco on Thursday afternoon.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev met earlier this week, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Mbappe’s name did not come up for discussion.



It has been claimed that PSG have a policy of first convincing the player about a transfer before approaching a club and the Parisians are yet to reach an agreement with the young striker.



PSG are reportedly ready to offer him wages to the tune of €12m per season, something Real Madrid are not willing to match at the moment.

