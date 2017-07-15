XRegister
06 October 2016

15/07/2017 - 21:54 BST

Rangers Boss And Backroom Team Scout Forthcoming Opponents

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and his coaching staff took in Motherwell's Scottish League Cup clash against Queen's Park on Saturday afternoon. 

Caixinha is already under pressure as Rangers manager after the Gers were knocked out of the Europa League first qualifying round by minnows Progres Niederkorn from Luxembourg.




The Portuguese will be desperate to get off to a good start in domestic action and he was spotted in the crowd at Hampden with his coaching staff, taking in the cup clash.

In front of just over 1,500 fans, Motherwell ran out comfortable 5-1 winners to move to top place in Group F.
 


Rangers play Motherwell in their Scottish Premiership opener on 6th August at Fir Park.

The Gers, who have been busy in the transfer market this summer, then play host to Hibernian in their first league game of the new season at Ibrox.

Caixinha's men round off August by playing host to Hearts and then travelling to Ross County.
 