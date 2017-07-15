Sporting Director “Convinced” Liverpool Target Won’t Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck is convinced that Liverpool linked striker Lukasz Teodorczyk will stay at the club into next season.



Teodorczyk's free-scoring ways at the Belgian giants last season saw him linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool and their Merseyside rivals Everton.











Linked with a potential move to China, Anderlecht have seen off Far East interest in the Poland international and Van Holsbeeck is certain his side can do the same with other clubs as they look to keep Teodorczyk.



The sporting director told Polish outlet Onet: "I am convinced that also this season Teodorczyk will play with us.





"He was one of our key players and he can be again", Van Holsbeeck added.

The 26-year-old striker scored 30 goals in all competitions for Anderlecht last season, in an overall 53 appearances, meaning he averaged over a goal every two games.



Anderlecht have Teodorczyk under contract at the club until the summer of 2020, something which will further power optimism at the Belgian giants that the striker will not have moved on by the time the transfer window shuts.



Teodorczyk has won 13 caps for Poland at international level, scoring four goals.

