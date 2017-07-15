Stoke City Bound Kurt Zouma To Sign New Chelsea Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Kurt Zouma will sign a new contract with Chelsea before he is loaned to Stoke City.



The French centre-back has had a number of offers on his table this summer, but it is Stoke who have won the day and Zouma is being tempted to the Potteries for next season.











But, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Zouma will first sign a new Chelsea contract, extending his stay for a further two seasons, before joining Stoke.



The 22-year-old's current contract with Chelsea runs until 2019, meaning his new deal at Stamford Bridge will last until 2021.





Zouma is still feeling his way back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a bad knee injury.

The defender made just nine Premier League appearances spanning 245 minutes of football for Chelsea last term, as the Blues won the title.



Zouma will hope to play on a regular basis under Mark Hughes at Stoke, especially in a World Cup year.

