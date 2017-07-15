Thought Antonio Conte Would Be Like This And He Is – Chelsea New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Chelsea signing Willy Caballero has revealed that he has found in Antonio Conte a manager who is always pushing his players to reach their best level.



The 35-year-old goalkeeper was brought in by Chelsea on a free transfer to replace Asmir Begovic, who joined Bournemouth earlier this summer.











Having mostly played the role of second fiddle for the last three year at Manchester City, the veteran goalkeeper insists that he is not unfamiliar with the idea and will try to do his best in order to be prepared whenever the opportunity for him arrives.



Caballero is thankful to his manager, who he insists has been continuously motivating him, trying to bring out the best in him which is good for his progress.





Giving his opinion on the environment at Chelsea, the goalkeeper told his club's official website: "When I arrived I thought I would find a very good group, and I found it.

"I thought I would find a very good coach trying to push the players to the best level, and I found it.



"This is really good for me."



On his aims for next season, Caballero said that he wishes to win trophies for the Pensioners and in the process play more games, and even when he is not playing, help Thibaut Courtois with all his experience.



"As a group we have a lot of achievements to aim for.



"We want to win trophies in the same way Chelsea did in the last years.



"As a 'keeper I would like to play a lot of games, to keep improving and helping Thibaut and improving with him."

