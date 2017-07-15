Tottenham Hotspur Target Enjoying Transfer Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson admits it is "nice to hear" links with Tottenham Hotspur, but says he has his eye on doing great things at the Liberty Stadium.



Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be an admirer of the 23-year-old and Spurs have been linked with swooping for his services this summer.











Mawson admits that it is pleasing when he hears clubs claimed to be keen on signing him, but in words which will boost a Swansea side who are keen to keep the defender, says he is fully focused on the job at hand in Wales.



"I'm very grounded and very level-headed when it comes to that", the centre-back was quoted as saying by the BBC.





" It's all speculation. It's nice to hear, but I'm a Swansea player and I'm more than happy here", Mawson continued.

"I love it here. I want to kick on and do great things at this club.



"There's always talk and there's loads of speculation, but I'm happy to be here under the gaffer.



"So it's onwards and upwards at this club", the England Under-21 international added.



Mawson only joined Swansea last summer and the Welsh giants have the defender under contract until 2020, putting the club in a strong position to see off interest from elsewhere.



He made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Swans last term, also scoring a precious four goals.

