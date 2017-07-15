XRegister
06 October 2016

15/07/2017 - 14:17 BST

Tottenham Line Up Portugal Midfielder As Potential Replacement For Manchester United Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Eric Dier.

The England midfielder is believed to be unsettled at Tottenham after it emerged that Manchester United want to sign him this summer and more than double his current wages.




Tottenham have made it clear that Dier is not for sale, but Manchester United are expected to move for him in the coming weeks and are prepared to offer big money for the Englishman.

While Spurs do not want to sell the midfielder, the club are putting in place contingency plans should Dier leave and according to Portuguese daily A Bola, they are eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon’s William.
 


The Portugal international has been regularly linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon over the last few years and there are suggestions that Arsenal and Crystal Palace are interested in him this summer.  

Tottenham could also join his long list of suitors should Dier leave this summer and Sporting Lisbon have clear ideas about the fee they want should they agree to sell William.

He has a release clause worth €45m in his contract and while Sporting Lisbon are prepared to accept a lower fee, they won’t enter into negotiations with any club for a figure less than the €30m mark.

William has a contract until 2020 with Sporting Lisbon.
 