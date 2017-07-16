XRegister
06 October 2016

16/07/2017 - 12:48 BST

Agent of Spurs and West Ham Target Working Overtime To Close Roma Move For Client

 




Gregoire Defrel's agent is working overtime in a bid to put together a deal to take the Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham linked striker to Roma.

The Frenchman's performances at Sassuolo have made him a man in demand this summer and a host of clubs have been linked with wanting the 26-year-old, including Premier League pair Spurs and West Ham.




But it is Roma who are the furthest down the line towards an agreement and, according to Sky Italia, Defrel's agent is putting in the hard yards to make the deal happen.

The agent is scurrying between Sassuolo and Roma as he tries to reduce the financial difference between the two teams and their respective valuations of Defrel.
 


It has been claimed that there may even be an agreement as soon as Sunday night or Monday morning and the deal is likely to take the shape of a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for a set fee.

Defrel scored 12 goals in 29 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last term.

The Frenchman is under contract with Sassuolo until 2020, but he looks unlikely to see out that deal with the Italian side.
 