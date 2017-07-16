Arsenal Starlet Ready To Operate As Wing-Back Again If Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal teenager Reiss Nelson has revealed that he is getting used to his new wing back role and would not mind performing the job again if his manager wants him to.



The 17-year-old drew the attention of the crowd with his performances in Sydney on Thursday, impressing with his pace, touch and movement and even hitting the bar once in the 50th minute, as his team beat the hosts 2-0 to begin their preparations for the new season on a positive note.











The academy recruit, who prefers to operate from the right wing, wasn't performing his usual role with his manager Arsene Wenger employing him as a wing-back, though the player himself was not concerned by the change.



Having played in the same capacity for the last week or so, Nelson insists that he is trying to get used to it and if the need arrives he could play there without any kind of complaints whatsoever.





“I’m really happy, more happy with the performance and so excited that I got on and showed what I can do", the youngster told his club's official website.

“The boss put me there [at wing back], I think for the last week or so now.



"I’ve got used to it now and have just had to adapt to that. I



"t’s not my normal position but I don’t mind at the moment.



“The role is up and down.



"You’ve got to be very clever when you attack, knowing when to attack and when to defend, knowing when to tuck in.”

