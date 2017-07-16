Ball In Tottenham Hotspur’s Court As AC Milan Set Suso Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have set as asking price for winger Suso as they prepare to offload him in the current transfer window.



Suso has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, but the Spaniard has continued to insist his is happy at AC Milan and the Italian side have been looking to keep hold of him.











But the situation has now changed at the San Siro and Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella is claimed to see no space to slot the Spaniard into his team next season.



AC Milan are ready to sell and, according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, are looking for a fee of €25m.





Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have been linked with offering €15m for the former Liverpool starlet, but AC Milan want €10m more .

Now AC Milan's asking price is clear, it remains to be seen if Tottenham firm up their interest with an official offer for Suso.



All eyes will also be on the player's reaction to being made available for transfer, especially in light of his desire to stay at the Italian club.

