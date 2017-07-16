Dortmund CEO Throws Down Gauntlet On Chelsea and Liverpool Target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has thrown down the gauntlet to clubs keen on striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, telling them they are almost out of time to make a bid.



Aubameyang has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including AC Milan, Chelsea and Liverpool, while he also recently had interest from the cash-rich Chinese Super League.











Dortmund are willing to listen to big-money offers for the prolific striker, but are unwilling to sell him too late in the window – and Watzke insists time is running out.



He told German daily Die Welt: "We do not have any offers.





"We will wait a few more days, but not more [than that]", he explained.

"I personally would prefer him to stay.



"But it is true that there are several clubs in the world where he could clearly earn more money."



Dortmund are currently in Japan and beat Urawa Red Diamonds 3-2 in their first friendly fixture in the country.



Aubameyang has been lethal in front of goal for Dortmund in recent seasons, netting 16 in his first campaign at the club, followed by 25 in the 2014/15 season and 39 in the 2015/16 campaign.



Last term Aubameyang scored a hugely impressive 40 goals in just 46 games.

