Fitness Concerns See Turkish Giants Out of Race For Everton and Southampton Target Loic Remy

Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce stepped back from the chase for Chelsea striker Loic Remy due to concerns about his fitness, it has been claimed.



Remy has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since being snapped up from QPR in 2014 for a fee of £10.5m and is tipped to leave the Premier League champions this summer.











Everton and Southampton are leading the chase for Remy and the Premier League pair do not have to currently battle Besiktas and Fenerbahce for the Frenchman.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Turkish Super Lig giants backed off from chasing Remy due to worries over his physical fitness.





At present both the Black Eagles and the Yellow Canaries are content to watch the situation with Remy develop, and it remains to be seen if either might jump back into the race .

Now 30 years old, Remy saw last season blighted by injury and he made just five Premier League appearances, spanning 131 minutes of football, while on loan at Crystal Palace.



In total, Remy has made just 47 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions in his three years at the club, scoring on 12 occasions.

