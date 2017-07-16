Former Leeds Supremo Massimo Cellino Faces Saudi Arabian and Tunisian Competition For Serie B Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino remains in the mix to take control of Serie B side Brescia, but faces potential competition for the club.



Cellino sold his remaining 50 per cent shareholding in Leeds to countryman Andrea Radrizzani earlier this summer, but is looking to quickly get back into the game.











He has looked at Brescia in recent months, but then turned his attention to Genoa, where no deal could be agreed with the Rossoblu's president Enrico Preziosi.



According to Brescia Oggi, Cellino is still in the mix to buy Brescia and his offer of 5th May never received an official response.





But the former Leeds owner will not have things all his own way if he does push ahead with his bid to buy the Serie B side .

It is claimed that the Italian club are also attracting interest from investors in Saudi Arabia and a Tunisian businessman.



And the Tunisian businessman is already in contact with Brescia supremo Marco Bonometti to start the ball rolling.



Brescia managed a finish of 14th in Serie B last season.

