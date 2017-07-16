XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2017 - 14:02 BST

Former Leeds Supremo Massimo Cellino Faces Saudi Arabian and Tunisian Competition For Serie B Club

 




Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino remains in the mix to take control of Serie B side Brescia, but faces potential competition for the club.

Cellino sold his remaining 50 per cent shareholding in Leeds to countryman Andrea Radrizzani earlier this summer, but is looking to quickly get back into the game.




He has looked at Brescia in recent months, but then turned his attention to Genoa, where no deal could be agreed with the Rossoblu's president Enrico Preziosi.

According to Brescia Oggi, Cellino is still in the mix to buy Brescia and his offer of 5th May never received an official response.
 


But the former Leeds owner will not have things all his own way if he does push ahead with his bid to buy the Serie B side.

It is claimed that the Italian club are also attracting interest from investors in Saudi Arabia and a Tunisian businessman.

And the Tunisian businessman is already in contact with Brescia supremo Marco Bonometti to start the ball rolling.

Brescia managed a finish of 14th in Serie B last season.
 