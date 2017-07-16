Fulham and Leeds United Could Rival Premier League Side For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are leading the chase for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Harold Voyer, but could face competition for his signature from Championship pair Fulham and Leeds United.



Young defender Voyer is out of contract at PSG and has been considering his options as he looks to plot the best next move in his career.











Newcastle are the most interested in offering the 20-year-old a fresh platform from which to kick on, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



But Voyer also has two Championship sides on his tail in the shape of Fulham and Leeds.





The left-sided defender has turned out for PSG in the UEFA Youth League, but looks set to opt to move away from the club to continue his career.

PSG have struggled to keep hold of young talents in recent years and already this summer have seen Dan-Axel Zagadou join Borussia Dortmund, Jean-Kevin Augustin opt for RB Leipzig and Fode Ballo-Toure choose Lille as his best bet to progress.



It remains to be seen if Newcastle will win the race for Voyer, or Fulham and Leeds make persuasive cases.

