I’m Back On 22nd – Liverpool and West Ham Target Raul Jimenez Provides Future Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and West Ham target Raul Jimenez says he is due to report for pre-season training with Benfica on 22nd July and beyond that does not know what the future holds.



The Mexican international has been linked with a switch to the Premier League, amid speculation he is attracting interest from both Liverpool and West Ham.











Benfica's signing of Swizterland international Haris Seferovic from Eintracht Frankfurt has also fuelled talk the Lisbon giants are open to selling Jimenez.



But the striker is in the dark over any move and is preparing to return to Benfica to kick off his pre-season preparations.





"At the moment I do not know anything", Jimenez was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily Record.

"I have to present myself at Benfica on 22nd to start pre-season and think about the Super Cup.



"Last season, because of the injuries, I could not show my potential – but I think I finished the season well."



Jimenez did see his 2016/17 campaign disrupted by four separate injuries, with the Mexican suffering a knee injury, a groin injury, spraining his ankle and then picking up a muscle injury.



However, he scored twice in Benfica's final three league games last season, along with scoring in the final of the Portuguese Cup.

