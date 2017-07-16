XRegister
16/07/2017 - 21:12 BST

Inter Make Aggressive Play For Chelsea Target, Hold Agent Meeting, Contract Proposed

 




Inter have made an aggressive move into the chase for Chelsea target Keita Balde.

The Lazio attacker has just a single year left on his contract in Rome and is expected to quit the Stadio Olimpico outfit this summer.




Chelsea have been linked with preparing a €20m bid for Keita, while Juventus are also admirers of the man who scored 16 goals in Serie A last term.

Inter are bidding to steal a march on their rivals for Keita's signature by making a lucrative contract offer to the forward.
 


According to Italian outlet FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri have held talks with agent Roberto Calenda, who represents Keita, and have proposed a five-year contract worth €3m per season.

Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini, now at Inter, held the meeting and is pushing hard to make sure the Nerazzurri win the race for the Senegal international.

Keita could represent a replacement for Ivan Perisic, who is expected to be sold by Inter to Manchester United.
 