It’s Really Affected Us – Leeds Boss Makes No Bones Over Friendly Cancellation

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen admits that his side's pre-season training camp in Austria has been badly affected by the late cancellation of a friendly against FC Ingolstadt.



The Whites had been due to lock horns with the German side on Sunday as Christiansen continues his attempts to build his squad up for the new season.











Leeds scheduled three friendlies during their period in Austria, but the first, against Ingolstadt has been called off due to security concerns.



Christiansen makes no bones about the fact that the friendly being abandoned has had an impact on his plans and the Dane admits he also feels sorry for the Leeds fans who made the journey to Austria to take in the game.





" It really affects us, because we only found out 48 hours before that the game was cancelled", he told LUTV .

"You don’t have time to make any changes that late and I am very sorry for the fans who are coming to support us and see the games.



"It is not our fault that this has happened, but we will try to do something for them."



Ingolstadt did manage to find alternative opponents in the shape of fellow German club Mainz, taking on their Under-23 side.



Leeds do still have two friendlies on the agenda in Austria, with games against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar.

