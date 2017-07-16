Leeds United New Boy Broke Off Other Club Discussions To Join Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United signing Caleb Ekuban has revealed that he put an end to all discussions with other clubs when the opportunity to sign for the Whites came about.



The 23-year-old joined the growing number of fresh faces at Elland Road after putting pen to paper to a four-year deal at Elland Road and thus ending his seven-year long association with Italian club Chievo Verona.











Giving his opinion about the move, the Italy-born player said that the switch to Leeds is a dream come true for him, having always dreamt of playing at the highest level for a great club.



The youngster took time to reflect on his experience of watching the Champions League match between Leeds and AC Milan in 2000 and insists that the moment the opportunity to sign for such a renowned club came he ended discussions with all other clubs.





“It’s a pleasure and a dream coming true, ever since I was a little boy I wanted to play at a high level and this is a great club, so I’m very happy to be here”, Ekuban told his new club's official website.

“At the end of the season I was talking to my agent about a move and this opportunity with Leeds came up.



“As soon as it did, I cancelled all contact with other clubs, because I knew this was the move for me.



“Before I arrived here I knew about Leeds United playing against AC Milan in the Champions League and I also remember they had a great striker- Tony Yeobah, so I know about the club, but I have a lot more to learn about Leeds.



“This is a very big step for me but I am not scared because football is the same everywhere."



Ekuban spent last season on loan at Albanian side FK Partizani Tirana, where he scored on a regular basis.



