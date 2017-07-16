Leeds United New Boy Will Play Wherever Thomas Christiansen Deems Fit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Caleb Ekuban insists that he can play anywhere the Whites head coach wants him to play and can provide a helping hand to Chris Wood to score more goals.



The 23-year-old became another signing for new head coach Thomas Christiansen as he arrived from Chievo Verona on a four-year deal.











The youngster expressed his happiness at having been given the opportunity to move country and especially to Leeds, who he believes are a big club with a rich history.



However, the player concerned knows well the kind of competition that awaits him at Elland Road and insists that he is now working to get back to his rhythm as soon as possible.





Ekuban is also ready to play anywhere the head coach deems fit and help in-form striker Wood score more goals next season, as the final aim for the team will be to earn promotion to the Premier League.

“I hope to get into a good rhythm as soon as possible and to improve, I can play on the left, right or centre, wherever the coach needs me to play", Ekuban told his club's official website.



“Chris Wood is an amazing player and I hope I can give him a hand to score as many goals as last season.



“The dream is to play in the Premier League – I think it is the best league in the world and I hope to achieve this dream with Leeds United.



“I am looking forward to meeting my team mates and I can’t wait to get going.”

