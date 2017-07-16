Leeds United Switch Transfer Approach In Effort To Sign Two Centre-Backs

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are switching away from foreign signings and focusing on the domestic transfer market as they seek to sign another two central defenders.



The Whites are stretched for defensive options after Kyle Bartley headed back to Swansea City following the conclusion of his season-long loan deal, and Leeds told Giuseppe Bellusci he has no future at the club.











At present Leeds have just Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper as specialist central defenders in the first team squad.



As such, Leeds will look for two centre-backs to snap up and are aiming to make use of the domestic market to do so, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





The Championship club have focused their efforts abroad in the current transfer window.

But now Leeds could switch to the British transfer market as they look to fill their need for centre-backs.



The Yorkshire giants are currently in Austria for a pre-season training camp which also includes friendlies against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar.

