X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/07/2017 - 23:05 BST

Leeds United Winger Doesn’t Recognise Local Journalist, Retweets Post For Tattoo Challenge

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has expressed sympathy for Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay if the scribe has to have a tattoo saying "Square it Hadi" on his back, with the Whites wide-man apparently not recognising Mr Hay.

A Leeds fan sent a message to Sacko on Twitter including a photograph of Mr Hay, claiming the man in question was his uncle, who had offered to have the tattoo inked onto his back if the message received 100 retweets.




Sacko picked up on the message and, apparently not recognising the man in question as journalist Hay, expressed sympathy, with his belief being his response would lead to the 100 retweets necessary for the tattoo.

The former Sporting Lisbon winger, who was sceptical that the "uncle" would honour the bet, wrote: "Lol hard to trust tbh….and 100 RT gonna come fast after that bro….
 


"Sorry for him if it really happens", Sacko added.

As Mr Hay follows Leeds around the country to report for local paper the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sacko could have been expected to pick up on the likeness in the photograph.

But the winger showed no sign of recognising Mr Hay, who is currently in Austria following the Whites on their pre-season trip.

Leeds had been due to play a friendly on Sunday, but it was called off over security concerns.
 

 