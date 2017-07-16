XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2017 - 17:34 BST

Leeds United’s Interest In Aden Flint Played Down

 




Talk Leeds United are interested in signing centre-back Aden Flint from Bristol City has been played down.

The Whites have been left with two specialist first team centre-backs in the shape of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper, and are expected to move to bring in another two before the transfer window shuts.




Thomas Christiansen's side have recently been mooted as being keen on Bristol City's Flint, who could fit the bill in terms of a defensive addition.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is so far little to suggest that Leeds are chasing Flint.
 


The 28-year-old has been at Bristol City since a 2013 move to the club from Swindon Town and as such has experience of playing alongside Leeds full-back Luke Ayling, who joined from the Robins last summer.

Flint, who is six foot five inches tall, made a whopping 53 appearances across all competitions for Bristol City last season, chipping in with five goals.

The Robins have Flint under contract until 2020.
 