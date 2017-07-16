Leeds United’s Interest In Aden Flint Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk Leeds United are interested in signing centre-back Aden Flint from Bristol City has been played down.



The Whites have been left with two specialist first team centre-backs in the shape of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper, and are expected to move to bring in another two before the transfer window shuts.











Thomas Christiansen's side have recently been mooted as being keen on Bristol City's Flint, who could fit the bill in terms of a defensive addition.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is so far little to suggest that Leeds are chasing Flint.





The 28-year-old has been at Bristol City since a 2013 move to the club from Swindon Town and as such has experience of playing alongside Leeds full-back Luke Ayling, who joined from the Robins last summer.

Flint, who is six foot five inches tall, made a whopping 53 appearances across all competitions for Bristol City last season, chipping in with five goals.



The Robins have Flint under contract until 2020.

