XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2017 - 20:53 BST

Manchester United Aim To Spare Ivan Perisic Inter Tour Departure

 




Manchester United want to spare Ivan Perisic the trouble of heading off on Inter's Far East tour on Tuesday by agreeing a deal to sign him from the Nerazzurri.

The Red Devils have been working hard on a deal for Perisic, but have yet to approach the sum Inter are demanding for the Croatian winger.




Perisic has his heart set on moving to Old Trafford and is keen to avoid having to go on Inter's pre-season tour on Tuesday.

According to Italian outlet FCInterNews, contact between Manchester United, Inter and Perisic's agent has moved up a notch in the last 24 hours.
 


And Manchester United are aiming to have the deal wrapped up in the next 48 hours, something which would mean Perisic would not have to head off with Inter on their tour.

Perisic's signing has been directly requested by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils want to hand the Portuguese the winger.

The Croatian is currently absent from Inter training with a tooth abscess.
 