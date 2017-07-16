Manchester United Aim To Spare Ivan Perisic Inter Tour Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United want to spare Ivan Perisic the trouble of heading off on Inter's Far East tour on Tuesday by agreeing a deal to sign him from the Nerazzurri.



The Red Devils have been working hard on a deal for Perisic, but have yet to approach the sum Inter are demanding for the Croatian winger.











Perisic has his heart set on moving to Old Trafford and is keen to avoid having to go on Inter's pre-season tour on Tuesday.



According to Italian outlet FCInterNews, contact between Manchester United, Inter and Perisic's agent has moved up a notch in the last 24 hours.





And Manchester United are aiming to have the deal wrapped up in the next 48 hours, something which would mean Perisic would not have to head off with Inter on their tour.

Perisic's signing has been directly requested by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils want to hand the Portuguese the winger.



The Croatian is currently absent from Inter training with a tooth abscess.

