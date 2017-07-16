Manchester United Target Ivan Perisic Desperate To Avoid Inclusion In Inter Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Ivan Perisic is keen to avoid going on Inter's Far East tour on Tuesday as he hopes for a move to Manchester United, but a deal is unlikely to be able to done in two days.



The Red Devils are trying to thrash out an agreement with Inter for the Croatian winger, who has been specifically requested by manager Jose Mourinho.











But both teams have found it difficult to find common ground, despite suggestions the pace of the negotiations have been picked up.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Perisic does not want to travel with Inter on their pre-season tour and wants the deal with Manchester United done.





Reaching an agreement by Tuesday though appears tough .

It is claimed Anthony Martial could be the man to unlock negotiations as Inter would welcome the Frenchman with open arms if Manchester United argree to include him in the deal.



Perisic is currently absent from Inter training due to a tooth abscess.

