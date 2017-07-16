Manchester United Target Nemanja Matic Opens Door To Juventus Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Nemanja Matic is keen on a move to Juventus.



The Serbian has been tipped to leave Chelsea this summer following the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.











He has been linked with reuniting with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and it has been claimed in some quarters that Matic is pushing to go to Old Trafford.



Juventus are also keen on Matic though and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder is open to joining the Italian champions.





Matic is claimed to fancy a switch to Juventus, something which may help the Bianconeri to do a deal .

Juventus are expected to press to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Matic and the Blues are likely to be keener on selling the midfielder to a club abroad rather than Premier League rivals in Manchester United.



Chelsea are reportedly looking for €45m to sell Matic this summer.

