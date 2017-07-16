Newcastle United Forward Yoan Gouffran On Verge of Turkey Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Yoan Gouffran is on the verge of leaving Newcastle United to join newly promoted Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe.



Goz Goz won the playoffs last season in the Turkish second tier to book a spot in the top flight and are eager to make a splash amongst the big boys.











Gouffran is out of contract at Newcastle and has been offered a new deal by the Magpies, as they seek to keep him at St. James' Park.



But the French forward has other plans and is set to try something new by heading to Turkey.





According to French sports daily L'Equipe, the 31-year-old will put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Goztepe as he looks to embrace a new challenge .

Last season Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez handed Gouffran regular first team football, with the Frenchman making a substantial 45 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals in the process.



He will leave Newcastle having made 141 appearances for the club, with 19 goals scored and 13 assists provided.

