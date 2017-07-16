XRegister
16/07/2017 - 14:16 BST

PHOTO: Leeds United Boss Snaps Coaching Staff Selfie

 




Leeds United may have had their scheduled friendly against FC Ingolstadt 04 cancelled at short notice, but head coach Thomas Christiansen still appears to be in high spirits.

Christiansen is currently in Austria with the Leeds squad, where he will hold a pre-season training camp and also prepare his team for two friendly matches, which are still slated to go ahead as planned.




The Dane is working with his own backroom team at Leeds with Julio Banuelos as assistant boss, Marcos Abad as goalkeeping coach, Ivan Torres as fitness coach and most recently Paul Butler as first team coach, all added, in addition to other appointments.

And Christiansen snapped a 'selfie' at Leeds' Austrian base, with several members of his backroom team, including analyst Benat Labaien, in the shot.
 


Christiansen will be keen to run the rule over his squad in Austria as he bids to make the best use of the time until the club's friendly fixtures.

Leeds had been set to play Ingolstadt on Sunday, but still have games against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar to come in Austria.

Whites fans will be crossing their fingers that both friendlies still go ahead.

Ingolstadt quickly secured new opposition following the cancellation of the friendly, with Mainz the side to step in.
 