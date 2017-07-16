XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2017 - 23:43 BST

Romelu Lukaku Could Be Worth Outlay – Leon Osman

 




Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes that Romelu Lukaku could potentially be worth all the money that Manchester United have spent on him as he is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.

The Red Devils snapped up the 24-year-old on a five-year-deal from Everton for a fee in the region of £75m with another £15m in add-ons.




The money involved means that the Toffees have made a £47m profit on the player whom they signed for £28m from Chelsea back in 2014.

Osman, who played for Everton between 1997 and 2016, first as a youngster and then as a senior player, believes that the deal could be profitable for both sides as Manchester United look at him as a potential replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
 


The 36-year-old also took time to stress his belief that Lukaku can quickly become a popular figure with his new team-mates at Manchester United. 

"Everton have got a fantastic price – £47m profit on a player that was your record signing couple of years back is a great return", Osman told the BBC.

"Manchester United have identified a player who could fill the void Zlatan Ibrahimovic is going to leave.

"It could work for both clubs.

"He could potentially be worth the money.

"He's certainly been scoring a lot of goals in the Premier League.

"I think he will be a good, popular figure in the dressing room.

"He will fit in quite well with the players he already knows, like Paul Pogba."
 