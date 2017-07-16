Romelu Lukaku Could Be Worth Outlay – Leon Osman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes that Romelu Lukaku could potentially be worth all the money that Manchester United have spent on him as he is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.



The Red Devils snapped up the 24-year-old on a five-year-deal from Everton for a fee in the region of £75m with another £15m in add-ons.











The money involved means that the Toffees have made a £47m profit on the player whom they signed for £28m from Chelsea back in 2014.



Osman, who played for Everton between 1997 and 2016, first as a youngster and then as a senior player, believes that the deal could be profitable for both sides as Manchester United look at him as a potential replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.





The 36-year-old also took time to stress his belief that Lukaku can quickly become a popular figure with his new team-mates at Manchester United.

"Everton have got a fantastic price – £47m profit on a player that was your record signing couple of years back is a great return", Osman told the BBC.



"Manchester United have identified a player who could fill the void Zlatan Ibrahimovic is going to leave.



"It could work for both clubs.



"He could potentially be worth the money.



"He's certainly been scoring a lot of goals in the Premier League.



"I think he will be a good, popular figure in the dressing room.



"He will fit in quite well with the players he already knows, like Paul Pogba."

