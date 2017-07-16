Torino Drop Exit Hint On Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian outfit Torino have dropped a potential hint that AC Milan and Chelsea target Andrea Belotti could be set to leave the club.



The free-scoring striker has been strongly linked with leaving Torino this summer and has a release clause of €100m valid for non-Italian clubs.











The Turin giants have been keen to keep hold of the Italy international, but a big hint may have been dropped that they are resigned to his departure.



Torino launched their new home kit on Sunday and picked three outfield players to model it – but Belotti was not one of those three.





The striker's omission, given he is a key man, has instantly raised speculation that Torino did not pick Belotti to show off the new home kit as he is poised to exit the club .

Chelsea have been linked with turning to Belotti after losing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, but AC Milan are also claimed to be keen on the striker.



The Rossoneri are splashing the cash this summer as they revamp their squad in anticipation of a hoped for Serie A title challenge.

